Karnataka second  in country in offering postal services

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: In a little over two months following the launch of customer services through post offices, Karnataka has earned the distinction of being the second highest in the country in terms of transactions and revenue collection. Based on an MoU with Common Services Centre, a special purpose vehicle of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Citizen Service Centres (CSCs) were set up at 851 of 1,701 post offices in the State since December 15 last year.

Through these CSCs, citizens can avail several Business to Customer (B2C) and Government to Citizen services (G2C). B2C services include mobile recharge, payment of water, gas and electricity bills, insurance renewal, EMI payments, flight, train and bus , etc. G2C services include Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroygya Yojana, National Pension Scheme, PAN Card, e-stamping services and Jeevan Pramaan Patra (digital life certificate), etc.

V Tara, Assistant Post Master General (APMG), Business Development, Karnataka Circle told TNIE, “We have carried out nearly 20,000 transactions till date through the CSCs. Our revenue collection is Rs 61,36,986 till date. We are the second highest in the country in January 2021.” By providing G2C and B2C services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country, a socially financially and digitally inclusive society was being created, Tara said.

Director of Postal Services, Bengaluru, K Raveendran said that the remaining 850 post offices in the State too would offer these services by March 2021. “Mobile recharge is the most sought after service. In future, applications and payment for birth and death certificates can be made at post offices, and we will ensure they did their document,” he said.

