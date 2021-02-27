KSRTC cargo, parcel service kicks off

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday launched the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cargo and parcel services — Namma Cargo. He also launched specially designed buses (old air-conditioned buses) which will be used for blood donaton. Speaking at the launch, Yediyurappa said that KSRTC caters to an average of 38 lakh passengers each day, covering 51 lakh km.

The corporation is reeling under a financial crisis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and Namma Cargo aims to generate more revenue. The parcel and cargo services will be implemented in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

“We are hoping to get additional Rs 70-80 crore annually,’’ he said. In the first phase, the project will be launched in as many as 88 taluks in Karnataka and 21 bus stations outside the state. The transport utilities, including NEKRTC and NWKRTC, will also provide “doorstep services” in select cities in the next phase.

Cancer awareness

Old air-conditioned buses, which have been redesigned, will be given to Kidwai hospital. This will be travel across the state to create awareness on cancer. Also, in association with Rotary Club, these vehicles will also be used to collect blood.The chief minister also gave cheques for Rs 30 lakh each to the families of KSRTC employees who died due to Covid-19. Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said the government is giving relief to the families of 117 employees from all four corporations who died due to Covid-19.