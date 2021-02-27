STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

WATCH: Fire engine rams two-wheeler in viral video of failed robbery bid in Karnataka

Police sources said the youths entered the house of former CUDA chairman Chandre Gowda at AIT Circle when his wife and son were home. The duo brandished a knife and tied Gowda’s wife to a chair.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

A screenshot of the video of the accused running after the robbery attempt in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

A screenshot of the video of the accused running after the robbery attempt in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two youths who allegedly tried to rob the family members of former Chikkamagaluru Urban Development Authority chairman Chandre Gowda in broad daylight were nabbed in filmy style on Saturday, with the video of the incident going viral on social media.

The video shows two youths wearing helmets trying to flee after starting their motorcycle. However, a fire tender vehicle reaches the spot and rams the two-wheeler, forcing the duo to run for cover. Later, locals pelted stones on the youths and chased them away. But they were caught by police later.

Police sources said the youths entered the house at AIT Circle when Gowda’s wife and son were home. The duo brandished a knife and tied Gowda’s wife to a chair. Gowda’s son was in his bedroom when the incident occurred. After his mother screamed, he called up his neighbours for help.

Locals then asked staff in a fire tender vehicle which was going on the route to stop the youths from fleeing the scene. The incident was recorded by neighbours on their phones.  

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machindra told The New Indian Express that a case in this regard has been registered at the town police station. “We have identified the youths. They are local residents. We are interrogating them,” the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Chikkamagaluru
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp