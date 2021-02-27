WATCH: Fire engine rams two-wheeler in viral video of failed robbery bid in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two youths who allegedly tried to rob the family members of former Chikkamagaluru Urban Development Authority chairman Chandre Gowda in broad daylight were nabbed in filmy style on Saturday, with the video of the incident going viral on social media.

The video shows two youths wearing helmets trying to flee after starting their motorcycle. However, a fire tender vehicle reaches the spot and rams the two-wheeler, forcing the duo to run for cover. Later, locals pelted stones on the youths and chased them away. But they were caught by police later.

Two youths trying to escape after a failed bid of dacoity at house of former #Chikkamagaluru UDA chairman Chandre Gowda’s house. A fire tender vehicle rammed their bike to stop them. The accused were caught by the police. ⁦@XpressBengaluru⁩ ⁦@santwana99⁩ pic.twitter.com/pdXcyPNGPd — Marx Tejaswi (@_marxtejaswi) February 27, 2021

Police sources said the youths entered the house at AIT Circle when Gowda’s wife and son were home. The duo brandished a knife and tied Gowda’s wife to a chair. Gowda’s son was in his bedroom when the incident occurred. After his mother screamed, he called up his neighbours for help.

Locals then asked staff in a fire tender vehicle which was going on the route to stop the youths from fleeing the scene. The incident was recorded by neighbours on their phones.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machindra told The New Indian Express that a case in this regard has been registered at the town police station. “We have identified the youths. They are local residents. We are interrogating them,” the SP said.