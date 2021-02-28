STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarry blasts: Police should be proactive, says former top cop

Explosions at stone quarries in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts that claimed 14 lives have jolted the authorities out of their slumber.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel inspect the quarry site where gelatin sticks exploded, killing six people, at at Hirenagavalli village, in Chikkaballapur district in the wee hours of Tuesday

Police personnel inspect the quarry site where gelatin sticks exploded, killing six people, at at Hirenagavalli village, in Chikkaballapur district. (Photo | Express)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Explosions at stone quarries in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts that claimed 14 lives have jolted the authorities out of their slumber. They have now decided to crack down on illegal sale, transportation and use of explosives.

Former chief of state police ST Ramesh says strengthening grassroots policing, network of informants and proactive policing is required to check such activities. “Police have to be proactive in enforcement, and not reactive, as is the case now,” the former DG&IGP told The New Sunday Express.

Excerpts:

Why is there a sudden spurt in such accidents in the state?  
It may not be a spurt. But there is an increase in the use of explosives for construction and quarrying activities. With it, possession (of explosives) without licence, that too without adequate safeguards, and nefarious activities too have increased. It was just a matter of time before such accidents occurred and that was what happened at Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur. People store, transport, use and handle explosives unprofessionally, without licence and with utter disregard to safety.

How is it possible to transport large quantities of explosives without being noticed by the police or other agencies? In both cases, gelatin sticks were said to be supplied from other states...  
Interstate borders are porous. It is humanly impossible for the police to check such movement of explosives across state borders. The explosives are hidden while transporting. The only way such movements can be detected is by developing a good network of informants by the police.

Is it not intelligence failure? Is it due to a lack of coordination between various agencies/ departments within the state or lack of understanding between states?
Instead of using the expression ‘intelligence failure’, I would prefer to say it is the failure of policing at the grassroots level and there are many reasons for it. To give an example, if the entire state police machinery’s meagre manpower is deployed for Covid lockdown enforcement, how will they focus on basic policing? But I agree that coordination among different departments is also a major challenge.

Since quarries are located across the state and explosives have been supplied to them illegally, is it not a serious security threat and concern as explosives seem to have been supplied to them without checks?
Explosives are used legitimately for quarrying, construction and related works. But if explosives fall into wrong hands, and there is a laxity in the enforcement of Explosives Substances Act, it is a security threat. We have to investigate the source of illegal possession and use of explosives. Unfortunately, misuse of explosives often come to light only after accidents happen. The sensational church bomb blast cases which occurred in Karnataka during early 2000 came to light when the vehicle of anti-social elements carrying the explosives met with an accident in Bangalore.

Do you think the nexus among quarry owners, politicians and officials is also a reason for such illegal activities?
Such a nexus is always possible. But one need not worry oneself with such extraneous factors. Everything ultimately boils down to good grassroots policing for which they should have enough time and resources.

What is required to stop such illegal sale and transportation of explosives and to break nexus between quarry owners, officials and politicians?
It involves strict enforcement of the Explosive Substances Act, which is a special law. At least 10 per cent of the police resources and time should be devoted to the enforcement of such special laws as they have an implication on public order and maintenance of peace and tranquillity. Police have to be proactive in enforcement and not reactive as is the case now.

Do you think existing laws are adequate or more stringent ones are needed to check such illegal activities?
I think more than bringing in new laws, provisions prescribed in the existing Explosives Substances Act, such as obtaining a certificate from the expert from the explosives department, and sanction to prosecute the accused etc, should be simplified and roadblocks removed. These are cumbersome and lead to inordinate delays.

