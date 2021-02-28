STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tigress with a snare on neck spotted in Bandipur

The tigress, which was first seen with a snare entangled in its neck in Kerala, is now spotted in Gundre range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tigress, which was first seen with a snare entangled in its neck in Kerala, is now spotted in Gundre range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. That is not all, it is suspected that the tigress has now found a mate, as the camera traps show two animals.

Soon after the Bandipur staffers sighted the tigress, veterinarians and darters were alerted. But by the time they reached the spot, it was after sunset and the tigress had moved inside again. While Kerala Chief Wildlife Warden has issued orders to capture the tigress, the staffers in Karnataka are divided.

Some opine that since the tigress has found a mate, it is a sign that the animal is healthy and is able to fend for itself. But others feel that it should be captured as per orders. BTR Director Natesh said that camera trap details of the tigress and that of the tiger are being analysed. The images are also being compared with those from Kerala, to confirm whether it is the same animal or not.

The BTR staffers had started combing operations a month and a half back and had installed more camera traps to capture the elusive wild cat. It was first caught on camera trap on February 25 and again on February 27. Vijay Kumar Gogi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told TNSE that the first priority was to capture and treat the tigress and remove the snare. Orders in this regard have been issued, he said.

ELUSIVE TIGER
Nagarhole Tiger Reserve staffers are planning a search operation to find the tiger wandering around Kodagu which has killed many cattle. The pressure on the forest department has increased as the locals claim that the tiger captured earlier is the wrong one. PCCF Gogi said that samples of the deceased humans with that of the blood of the tiger have been sent for DNA analysis. This will confirm if it is the same tiger or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur tigress
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp