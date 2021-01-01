STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It was a tough year for corona warriors in khaki

 In December 2019, they were busy monitoring the mounting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests by thousands of students.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In December 2019, they were busy monitoring the mounting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests by thousands of students. The police were under severe criticism for being heavy handed to silence the voice of dissent.And then, suddenly from March onwards, their roles changed -- from lathi-wielding cops to going beyond the call of duty. From implementing the lockdown and ensuring seamless supply of essential services, primarily food to people who would have otherwise starved in the pandemic-lockdown, to contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts to spreading the caution on Covid-19 and maintaining law and order.

The duty roster had changed for the constables and they were being assigned duties on phones and WhatsApp at short notices.In May came the responsibility of managing the migrant workers, who would gather at public places in thousands wanting to go home by train, bus or by walk. The police had to control the crowd, assuage their fears and ensure that they would be sent back home safely. Those were difficult days because back home the cops faced their anxious families who were scared that the khaki would bring the virus home. There were children and elderly, who depended on that one income.

It was doubly difficult for women cops, who were accused of being insensitive towards their children and families. The call of duty became tougher for the younger lot too at the peak of the pandemic. They couldn’t immediately go home after their Covid duty and had to be quarantined. The police top brass with government support set up exclusive testing and quarantine centres for their workforce. Senior officers went around the police colonies to assure the families that they were being taken care of.

Along with  the Covid duties, they had to carry out the core functions. New standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued. The police stations put up tents for the visitors and complainants to maintain social distance. Executing an arrest was also a risk for the cops because of the fear of contracting the virus. Soon after arrest the accused started being tested for Covid-19. The prisons were instructed to set up quarantine centres for the new inmates and were allowed inside the prison only after a negative report.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Supreme Court in March had directed the states and Union Territories to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of the virus. The pathos was around those prisoners, who had turned down their release offers. Prisons were a source of food and shelter from a ravaging pandemic. Freedom could wait.

By November, 11 per cent of the over 80,000 police personnel in Karnataka had tested positive and 87 had lost their lives. The State government kept its word and paid an ex-gratia amount of Rs 30 lakh to each of those, who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The new virus strain will only put the cops under more strain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
corona warriors policemen COVID 19
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp