STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Outlook for Indian IT services market seems bright

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was feared that for the first time ever, the Indian IT industry might show negative yearly growth.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Positive workplace

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was feared that for the first time ever, the Indian IT industry might show negative yearly growth. Even in the 2001 and 2008 crises, the Indian IT industry showed positive growth. But now, things are looking better, especially for major service providers. Though there is still a small chance that at aggregate, the Indian IT industry might show a decline in FY 21, the outlook for 2021 and FY 22 seems bright, even brighter than what we could have predicted a couple of years ago. There are four major reasons for this optimism.

The first reason is that clients are comfortable working virtually now, and their appetite for offshoring work is increasing. In IT services, there is no other country in the world that offers quality talent at such a large scale and at cost-effective price points as India does.The second reason is that every business needs to invest more in virtualisation and digitalisation to adopt to virtual way of working. It may mean more work in the digital, cloud, and cybersecurity areas. 

Pareekh Jain
Founder and lead analyst
of EIIRTrend, an outsourcing
research and advisory

The third reason is the cost takeout by enterprises as they are facing unprecedented challenges in their businesses, and they need to reduce the cost of their operations. In large cost takeout programmes, everything is on the table from vendor consolidation, captive consolidation, location consolidation to service consolidation. It may mean work going to other vendors, and internal teams, including captives, coming to service providers. 

The fourth reason is the M&A (merger and acquisition)-driven consolidation. Enterprises are doing M&As to increase their competitiveness in their industry, and it will demand the restructuring and consolidation of IT functions as well.

The IT industry is transforming from a sunrise sector to a mature sector. In mature sectors, a few large players, along with some niche players, survive. I think 2021 will be the year where a few prominent service providers will grow faster and increase their share in this mature market. So, even if the overall market might not increase, it looks like the share of India and Indian service providers will increase, and this is good news for the whole IT ecosystem.

Even if the overall market might not increase, it looks like the share of India and Indian service providers will increase, and this is good news for the whole IT ecosystem

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian IT services
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp