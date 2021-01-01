STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Towards a rosy future of health

Strengthen PHCs, push use of generic drugs, integrate various systems with AYUSH

Published: 01st January 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer looks at his farm land inundated by flood waters at Murnal village in Bagalkot district | d hemanth

By Express News Service

Healthcare is inherently holistic unlike medical care. To make the National Health Policy effective and purposeful, to help build a healthy society with less illness and less hospitals, I suggest the following action points that call for immediate enforcement.We should develop our own system for protecting families from financial ruin of medical treatment and care. We must eliminate the out-of-pocket model practised in India, which is a big burden on the citizens of this country, unlike the highly efficient healthcare models practised in industrialised nations.

We must adopt a ‘Health in all policies’ approach. The strict enforcement of our national law on tobacco control, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), across the state is a good example of multi-sectoral approach towards law enforcement. We should perform a Health Impact Assessment (HIA) to evaluate the effect of policies, plans and projects on health in diverse economic sectors. For instance, traffic injuries, air and noise pollution can be reduced through “healthy transport policies”. 

We must strengthen the primary healthcare centres (PHCs) by addressing the shortage of qualified and competent professionals in the healthcare delivery system, especially in rural India.  We should incept an exclusive institute responsible for healthcare quality to ensure adherence to safe medical practices and seamless coordination across government agencies.We should aim at aggressively promoting the use of generic drugs and direct generic drug manufacturers to strictly comply with good manufacturing practice guidelines. 

The authorities should look at integrating various systems of medicine with AYUSH and complementary medicine to develop holistic and integrated schools of medicine. We must promote innovations with a “create in India” mission such as BIRAC model which looks beyond imports from China. We should create a healthcare system covering all individuals across the length and breadth of the country, from cradle to grave. This will make preventive care attractive to heathcare providers from an investment perspective.

Dr Vishal Rao
Member of independent think tank Covid-19 Consultative Group, and Head & Neck Oncologist at HCG hospitals 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Healthcare
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp