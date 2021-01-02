Udupi: It’s Kannada, Sanskrit words on Kalavara inscription

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two years ago, local historians of Udupi had discovered the Kalavara inscription of the Vijyanagara King Devaraya II located near Sri Mahalingeshwara and Subramanya Temple, Kalavara in Kundapura taluk. However, there was ambiguity on the revelations from the discovered inscriptions. Now, a research student — who has also worked as a lecturer teaching History and Archaeology subjects — Shruthesh Acharya Moodubelle unravelled new points from the inscription by restudying it.

Shruthesh said that after the restudy of the inscription, its chronology was known clearly as it was of the time Shakavarusha 1361-neya Varthamana Siddarthi Samvantasarada Kartika Su 5 lu. But, scholars who studied the inscription earlier had wrongly read it as Shakavarusha 1360 neya Varthamana Siddarthi Samvantasarada Kartika 5 lu. (So if the timeline is Shakavarusha 1360, it will be equal to Kalayukthi Samvatsara, but this inscription is actually of the Varthamana Siddarthi Samvatasara).

Shruthesh also noted that Telugu words are not used in the inscription. “At the time of re-study, I found that the inscription is in 14th century Kannada script and included Kannada and Sanskrit language,” Shruthesh said, opining that the re-study of this inscription threw light on the chronology factor.

He added that scholars earlier wrongly read the last sentence of the inscription ‘Narasimgadanama Aramane Madida Dharma’ as ‘Narasimgadina Ma-Ra-- Madida Dharma’. Shruthesh said restudy of this inscription rectified the previous mistakes and it was helpful in recording the precise historical information.