Mission 150: BS Yediyurappa to travel across Karnataka to organise BJP ahead of assembly polls 

The next assembly election in Karnataka is expected to be held in 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

By PTI

BENGALURU: Targetting 140 to 150 seats for the BJP in the next assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would soon begin travelling across the state to organise the party for the purpose.

"A target has been set for making 140-150 (BJP) MLAs win in the next assembly polls. To organise the party for this, I will soon begin a state-wide tour," he was quoted as saying by BJP in a release.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state BJP's special meeting in Shivamogga, attended by party general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Sadananda Gowda, national general secretary C T Ravi,among other leaders.

The next assembly election in Karnataka is expected to be held in 2023.

During the 2018 assembly elections, the Yediyurappa led BJP got 104 seats, while Congress and the JD(S) won 78 and 37 seats respectively. It won the subsequent bypolls, taking the party's strength to 118 members, other than the Speaker, in the 225 member assembly.

Yediyurappa's statement on Sunday comes days after he ruled out leadership change and asserted that he would remain in the CM's post for the remaining over two year term and there was no confusion on this within the ruling BJP.

There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's age (77 years), which the party has rejected outright.

Yediyurappa, the release said, called for maximum efforts to ensure the party's victory in the by-elections to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, and Maski and Basavakalyana assembly segments, which are likely soon.

Assuring that tthe Kasturirangan Committee report on conserving the Western Ghats would not be allowed to be implemented as it would affect farmers, he said "honest efforts" would be made in this regard.

Karnataka rejected the report just ahead of the National Green Tribunals December 31 deadline for its implementation.

The Chief Minister also assured that Presidents and Vice Presidents to Gram Panchayats, for which the polls were held recently, will be elected in accordance with the law.

Lauding the efforts and sacrifices of thousands of workers for bringing to power today, the party that once had just two legislators in the state, he credited the collective leadership and efforts for the performance in the recent Gram Panchayat polls.

Calling for similar efforts in the coming Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls, to be held on party symbols, he said the performance will have a bearing in the next assembly election.

He said workers and leaders should put in at least some years towards working for the party organisation.

State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel noted that Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls will be held in about four months and said BJP will have to win 80 per cent of the seats.

India Matters
