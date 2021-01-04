Many embrace Buddhism in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: To mark the 65th anniversary of architect of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar embracing Buddhism along with his five lakh followers at Nagpur, over 10 lakh Ambedkarites in Karnataka would embrace the ‘Dhamma’ on October 14, 2021.

At a curtain raiser event held at ‘Dhamma Loka Buddha Vihara’ here on Sunday, Republican Party of India (RPI) state president M Venkataswamy informed that a mega event will be a tribute to Baba Saheb.

Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara said Ambedkar made a decision to embrace Buddhism as it is similar to Hinduism but preaches equality.

“It was the only way out for the Dalits who were suppressed by the ‘manuvadis’. No country in the world has such as caste system like we have in India,” he regretted. Leaders Kenchamaraiah, Pavagada Sriram, Hanumantharayappa, Dr Surendra, Dr Murulidhar and others were present.

The ‘upasakas’ led a procession with Buddha’s idol and hundreds of people from across the district embraced the Buddhism on the occasion. Similar events will be held in all district headquarters.