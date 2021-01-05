Karnataka promulgates anti-cow slaughter ordinance, attracts 3-7 years imprisonment for guilty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance 2020 which makes cow slaughter a cognizable offence and attracts 3 to 7 years of imprisonment. The government had decided to take the ordinance route after the Bill, which was passed in the Assembly last month, was stalled in the Council amid ruckus by opposition and ruling party members.

The ordinance seeks a total ban on cow slaughter and stringent punishment for those indulging in illegal transportation and slaughtering of cows. Cattle means cow, calf, bull, bullock, and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years. The ordinance also seeks Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh as fine for the violators. “In the case of second and subsequent offence with a further fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to ten lakh rupees,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance makes it clear that no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall be instituted against the competent authority or any person exercising powers under the Ordinance. The ordinance empowers police sub-inspectors to conduct search and seizure, and allows killing of buffaloes which are more than 13 years old.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhu Swamy had earlier stated that the anti-cow slaughter law was already in force in Karnataka and the government is only bringing some amendments by increasing the penalty and terms of imprisonment. After the ordinance was promulgated, The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964) stands repealed.

Making it stricter

Slaughter to be a cognizable offence.

Designate any court as special court for purpose of speedy to disposal of cases

Restriction on transport outside the state without permit

Sub-divisional magistrate may order confiscation of properties.

Imprisonment which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to seven years or with a fine which shall not be less than fifty thousand rupees per cattle but which may extend to five lakh rupees or with both. In the case of second and subsequent offence with a further fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to ten lakh rupees along with imprisonment which may extend to seven years.

Buffaloes above the age of 13 years with a certificate from the competent authority are exempted.