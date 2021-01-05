STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka promulgates anti-cow slaughter ordinance, attracts 3-7 years imprisonment for guilty

For a bill to become law, its passage in the Council, followed by assent by the Governor is necessary.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance 2020 which makes cow slaughter a cognizable offence and attracts 3 to 7 years of imprisonment.  The government had decided to take the ordinance route after the Bill, which was passed in the Assembly last month, was stalled in the Council amid ruckus by opposition and ruling party members.

The ordinance seeks a total ban on cow slaughter and stringent punishment for those indulging in illegal transportation and slaughtering of cows. Cattle means cow, calf, bull, bullock, and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years. The ordinance also seeks Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh as fine for the violators. “In the case of second and subsequent offence with a further fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to ten lakh rupees,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance makes it clear that no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall be instituted against the competent authority or any person exercising powers under the Ordinance. The ordinance empowers police sub-inspectors to conduct search and seizure, and allows killing of buffaloes which are more than 13 years old.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhu Swamy had earlier stated that the anti-cow slaughter law was already in force in Karnataka and the government is only bringing some amendments by increasing the penalty and terms of imprisonment. After the ordinance was promulgated, The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964) stands repealed.

Making it stricter
Slaughter to be a cognizable offence.
Designate any court as special court for purpose of speedy to disposal of cases  
Restriction on transport outside the state without permit
Sub-divisional magistrate may order confiscation of properties.
Imprisonment which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to seven years or with a fine which shall not be less than fifty thousand rupees per cattle but which may extend to five lakh rupees or with both. In the case of second and subsequent offence with a further fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to ten lakh rupees along with imprisonment which may extend to seven years.
Buffaloes above the age of 13 years with a certificate from the competent authority are exempted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Anti Cow Slaughter Anti Cow Slaughter Ordinance cow slaughter Karnataka Cow Slaughter
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp