STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Leopard attacks? Reflective jacket answer to kids’ protection

 If children and elderly people walk about in orange-coloured reflective jackets in Tumakuru district, there is a reason.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Children wear reflective jackets in Tumakuru | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If children and elderly people walk about in orange-coloured reflective jackets in Tumakuru district, there is a reason. This is the forest officials’ novel scheme to scare away the leopards. Young children have been victims of leopard attacks in towns and villages, frequented by these spotted big cats. In view of this continuing problem, 1,000 reflective jackets are being issued to children and the elderly in five affected taluks of the district. This distribution scheme is being taken up in the taluks of Kunigal, Gubbi, Tiptur, Turvukere and Tumakuru Rural that have been severely affected by the incursion of leopards in human settlements.

The leopards here usually inhabit rocky terrains and come out in search of stray dogs in villages. And many a time, children playing in the vicinity have become victims. For the leopards, kids look like small prey. Recently, a few children were attacked and this has spurred the district officials to launch this innovative scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, Girish, DCF Tumakuru, said, the orange-coloured jackets are made of synthetic material and are reflective. Girish added, “Young kids and old people who come for grazing in fields in some 24 villages are being provided these jackets which are reflective and scare away the leopards. We have involved the anganwadis and tied up with a clothing store to supply these jackets which are priced at `50 a piece.”

According to the DCF, when a person wears a reflective orange jacket, the leopard can clearly distinguish between humans and its natural prey. Many a time, the leopards attack children thinking it is a small prey like dogs. However, seeing the reflective radium lights, it will go back and it may not attack people.“This is a cost-effective technique taken up by Tumakuru Forest Division to tackle the problem of leopards frequently straying into villages. There are no forest lands in this district and most big cats have made their homes in rocky hills with the leopard population now touching almost 100-120,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard attack Reflective jacket
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp