Attendance in schools goes up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as 20 teachers across the state tested positive, attendance continues to grow among Class 10,12 and Vidyagama students. On Tuesday, of the 4,24,250 students enrolled in 5,492 PU colleges in the state, as many as 2,42,886 (57.25 per cent) were present. And out of 9,29,130 enrolled in Class 10 in 16,850 high schools in the state board in Karnataka, as many as 4,77,051, (51.34 per cent) were present.

Announcing the statistics of the education department, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that Vidyagama too saw an attendance of 6,30,557 students. This was more than the 4 lakh odd students that were present on Monday.

Meanwhile, at least 20 teachers tested positive. However, the minister said that students were not in contact with those teachers and that classes including Vidyagama were being held scientifically in a safe manner, hence seeing increased attendance.In Bagalkot, five teachers tested positive. But they got their test results before the school reopened, and have been in quarantine, he said.

Other positive cases among teachers include one in Bijapur district and has been under home quarantine, four in Hukkeri who are under home quarantine, one in Vadaganahalli primary school in Koppal district. These schools have been sanitised, the minister said.

He said that the teachers in Koodli school in Belagavi got tested and the results were yet to arrive. The Rapid antigen test was negative. The teachers will remain at home till the final report is out, Kumar said, assuring that none of the teachers came in contact with students.On Tuesday, Ganesh Hukkeri, MLA, visited various schools in Hukkeri taluk and assured them to give them masks and sanitizers.