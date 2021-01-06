STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Blue economy’ will give boost to coastal states: PM Modi

The project will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states, he added. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express

By Vincent D’Souza 
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a comprehensive plan for the development of a ‘Blue Economy’ in the coastal states like Karnataka, Kerala and other South Indian states is being implemented. “The Blue Economy is going to be an important source of ‘Aatamnirbhar Bharat’. Ports and coastal roads are being connected with a focus on multi-modal connectivity. We are working with an aim to turn our coastal region into a role model for ease of living and ease of doing business,” he stressed.

The PM, who virtually dedicated the much-awaited Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation, said it is expected to have a greater socio-economic and environmental impact in the coastal regions in Karnataka and Kerala. The 450-km-long pipeline, laid at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, is an important milestone towards the creation of ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’. The project will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states, he added. 

Listing out the advantages, he said the project will improve ease of living, lay the foundation for CNG-based transport and reduce pollution, thereby improving health and reducing expenditure on health. It will also attract tourists, develop a new ecosystem of employment and self-employment, save thousands of crores of foreign exchange for the country among others, he pointed out.

Emphasising on the need for expansion of the gas network, the PM said the government plans to achieve ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’ and to shift to a gas-based economy as it has several environmental benefits. Policy initiatives are being taken to increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, he noted.

BSY: Pipeline project will generate jobs for youth

He maintained that the pace of work on the connectivity front happening now was never seen before in earlier decades. “In the 27 years before 2014, only 15,000 kilometres of natural gas pipeline was built. Right now, work is under way on more than 16,000 kilometres of gas pipeline nationwide, which will be completed in the next 5-6 years. This government has delivered CNG fuel stations, PNG connections and LPG connections, which was never seen before,” the PM stressed.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the project will boost the commercial sector and industrial growth in Mangaluru and other parts of the coastal region, generating employment for the youths. He thanked the engineers for successfully implementing the challenging task of laying pipelines through waterways and hilly terrains, using advanced technology.

