Give details of number of old age homes: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to place on record details about the number of old age homes it has established.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to place on record details about the number of old age homes it has established. It also asked the government to provide the minimum standards set for the maintenance of even private old age homes, within three weeks. Hearing a public interest litigation against the alleged disturbance being caused by a private old age home, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also sought response from the government on the establishment of old age homes as per the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

They said that as per Section 19 of the Act, it is the obligation of the state to establish one old age home in each district with a minimum of 150 senior citizens who are indigent. The bench said that Section 19 (1) of the Act says that the state government may establish and maintain such a number of old age homes at accessible places, as it may deem necessary, in a phased manner.

Section 19(2) of the Act says that the state government may prescribe a scheme for the management of old age homes, including medical care and means of entertainment, the bench said. On the petitioners’ grievances, the bench said that if an order is passed to close the old age home referred to in the petition, it will be a violation of fundamental rights of the inhabitants. It suggested that the trustees of the home convene a meeting with the petitioners. Further hearing will be held on January 27.

