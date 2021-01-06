Karnataka Bird festival on despite concerns over virus

Karthik K By

Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: The seventh edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve began on Tuesday despite the bird flu outbreak reported in Kerala and other states in the country. The annual festival, organised by the Forest Department in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, offers bird watchers a chance to catch a glimpse of many migratory birds at BRT.

However, reports of a large number of birds dying due to avian flu in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have caused the forest and animal husbandry departments’ officials, bird watchers and the general public to worry. The organisers’ decision to hold the festival despite the Union Forest Ministry issuing an advisory regarding the flu, has come under fire from several bird watchers.

“The bird festival could have been cancelled as the advisory from the ministry was released on January 3. There was no urgency. It could have been postponed after the situation returns to normal,” said a bird watcher, on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in the Mysuru wildlife division, which covers the Kokkare Bellur and Ranganthittu bird sanctuaries, and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashanth Kumar said t hat they received guidelines from the Centre and have increased surveillance in the region. Executive director of Mysuru Zoo Ajith Kulkarni said that there was no need for worry as all preventive measures were in place at the zoo. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri ordered a ban on the entry of poultry from Kerala to Mysuru via Bavali checkpost and directed officials to sanitise vehicles entering the state from Kerala.