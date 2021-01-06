STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Bird festival on despite concerns over virus

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashanth Kumar said t hat they received guidelines from the Centre and have increased surveillance in the region.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The annual bird festival offers bird watchers a chance to catch a glimpse of many migratory birds at BRT.

The annual bird festival offers bird watchers a chance to catch a glimpse of many migratory birds at BRT.

By Karthik K
Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: The seventh edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve began on Tuesday despite the bird flu outbreak reported in Kerala and other states in the country. The annual festival, organised by the Forest Department in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, offers bird watchers a chance to catch a glimpse of many migratory birds at BRT.

However, reports of a large number of birds dying due to avian flu in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have caused the forest and animal husbandry departments’ officials, bird watchers and the general public to worry. The organisers’ decision to hold the festival despite the Union Forest Ministry issuing an advisory regarding the flu, has come under fire from several bird watchers.

“The bird festival could have been cancelled as the advisory from the ministry was released on January 3. There was no urgency. It could have been postponed after the situation returns to normal,” said a bird watcher, on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in the Mysuru wildlife division, which covers the Kokkare Bellur and Ranganthittu bird sanctuaries, and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashanth Kumar said t hat they received guidelines from the Centre and have increased surveillance in the region. Executive director of Mysuru Zoo Ajith Kulkarni said that there was no need for worry as all preventive measures were in place at the zoo. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri ordered a ban on the entry of poultry from Kerala to Mysuru via Bavali checkpost and directed officials to sanitise vehicles entering the state from Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird festival Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp