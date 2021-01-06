STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government sounds 'high alert' over bird flu

As of now no cases of bird flu have been reported in the state, but officials have been directed to take all preventive measures.

Published: 06th January 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bird Flu

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has asked all districts to be on 'high alert' and take preventive measures in the wake of bird flu (H5N8) outbreak in neighbouring Kerala, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said on Wednesday.

As of now no cases of bird flu have been reported in the state, but officials have been directed to take all preventive measures, he said.

ALSO READ: Bird flu - Madhya Pradesh govt bans chicken trade with some southern states

Deputy Directors of the department in districts including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar that shares border with Kerala have been directed to take preventive measures by holding district level diseases control committee meetings, along with Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

It has also been directed to erect checkposts in border areas for prohibiting the transportation of poultry and poultry products from Kerala and to allow poultry transport vehicles from the neighboring state only after disinfection sanitisation, a release from the Minister's office said.

ALSO READ: Bird flu - Over 69,000 birds culled in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

Officials have been directed to submit daily reports on the preventive measures taken, to the office of the Deputy Director Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, it added.

The bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, prompting officials to cull over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chicken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Government Karnataka Bird Flu Bird Flu 2021 Karnataka Bird Flu 2021 Karnataka Bird Flu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp