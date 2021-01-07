STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anubhava Mantapa to come up in 2 years: CM

Laying the foundation stone, the CM said the day will be etched in the annals of history as it marks the commencement of work on the new Anubhava Mantap.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

An artistic impression of the new Anubhava Mantapa which will come up in Basavakalyan

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN: The Anubhava Mantapa, conceived originally by 12th century social reformer Basavanna, will spring back to life again with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laying the foundation stone for it on Wednesday.When completed in about two years’ time, the Anubhava Mantapa will have will have state-0f-the-art robotics system, air-conditioning using natural resources, a tower resembling a Shiva Linga on top of the building, a Dasoha Bhavan, a themed terrace garden, levitating statues and an open air theatre among other facilities. The structure will come up on 7.5 acres of land and the construction is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore. 

Laying the foundation stone, the CM said the day will be etched in the annals of history as it marks the commencement of work on the new Anubhava Mantap. The construction will be completed within two years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate it.

In the coming days, the government will release Rs 100 crore for the purpose, the CM announced. The task of supervising the work has been entrusted to the senior BJP leader Basavaraj Patil Sedam.  

CM lays foundation stone for Intl Music Spring

Referring to the suggestions of renowned litterateur Go Ru Channabasappa to establish a Vachana University in the state, and the pontiff of Bhalki Hiremath Samsthan, Shri Basavalinga Pattada Devaru, to start conducting the Basava Utsava at Basavakalyan again, the CM said a decision will be taken after discussions with experts and pontiffs of different mutts.

Yediyurappa also laid the foundation for the International Music Spring at Basavakalyan, to be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Bidar district in-charge minister Prabhu Chavhan, Bidar MP Bhagavant Khuba, KKRDB president Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Kalyana Karnataka Abhivradhi Sangha president Basavaraj Patil Sedam, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil  and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubhava Mantapa BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp