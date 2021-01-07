Anubhava Mantapa to come up in 2 years: CM

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN: The Anubhava Mantapa, conceived originally by 12th century social reformer Basavanna, will spring back to life again with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laying the foundation stone for it on Wednesday.When completed in about two years’ time, the Anubhava Mantapa will have will have state-0f-the-art robotics system, air-conditioning using natural resources, a tower resembling a Shiva Linga on top of the building, a Dasoha Bhavan, a themed terrace garden, levitating statues and an open air theatre among other facilities. The structure will come up on 7.5 acres of land and the construction is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

Laying the foundation stone, the CM said the day will be etched in the annals of history as it marks the commencement of work on the new Anubhava Mantap. The construction will be completed within two years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate it.

In the coming days, the government will release Rs 100 crore for the purpose, the CM announced. The task of supervising the work has been entrusted to the senior BJP leader Basavaraj Patil Sedam.

CM lays foundation stone for Intl Music Spring

Referring to the suggestions of renowned litterateur Go Ru Channabasappa to establish a Vachana University in the state, and the pontiff of Bhalki Hiremath Samsthan, Shri Basavalinga Pattada Devaru, to start conducting the Basava Utsava at Basavakalyan again, the CM said a decision will be taken after discussions with experts and pontiffs of different mutts.

Yediyurappa also laid the foundation for the International Music Spring at Basavakalyan, to be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Bidar district in-charge minister Prabhu Chavhan, Bidar MP Bhagavant Khuba, KKRDB president Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Kalyana Karnataka Abhivradhi Sangha president Basavaraj Patil Sedam, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and others were present.