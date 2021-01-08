Dial 1962, report cow slaughter: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after issuing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance -- 2020, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan appealed to people to dial 1962 if they come across any cow slaughter cases in their villages.

He is also travelling across the state appealing to farmers to leave their cows in their goshalas. In a release, the minister said if people save cows from culling, the government will support them. He also said people can lodge complaints at the nearest police station or inform Anim a l Husbandry Department officials.

“We have Pashu Sanjeevini helpline (1962). People can call there and complaint. They will in turn inform the police station concerned,’’ he said. On illegal transportation and slaughter of cows, officials has been given more power to rescue and levy huge penalty on them along with imprisonment in the ordinance. It is applicable from Wednesday. Officials are directed to handover rescued cows to goshalas. Chavan said, “We are planning to start one goshala per taluk, both private and government.”