Kumaraswamy again rubbishes JDS merger rumours, vows to bring party to power on its own

Kumaraswamy said JDS has its own history and the party has no understanding or adjustment with BJP or any other party as was being projected by some.

Published: 08th January 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Rubbishing speculations about possible merger of his party JDS with the ruling BJP, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday vowed to bring it back to power on its own in the 2023 assembly polls.

The JD(S) legislature party leader also shared his plans for revamping the party organisation and having in place 8-10 member core-committee in place to take decisions.

"...our youth should understand the path covered by this party...making this party a slave of some other party or merging it with any other party will be an insult to Deve Gowda's (JDS patriarch and former prime minister) long struggle," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking at a party meeting here, he said, JD(S) has its own history and the party has no understanding or adjustment with BJP or any other party as was being projected by some.

"We have no adjustment with them (BJP)...there is no understanding with anyone. There are talks that I'm soft on BJP and (Chief Minister B S) Yediyurappa and a propaganda about merger is being spread, also there is another party (Congress) calling us BJP's B-team, nothing is true," he added.

Both the BJP and JDS have repeatedly rejected rumours and reports in a section of media of late about the merger after Kumaraswamy twice met Yediyurappa and JD(S) extending its support for passage of key bills and to the no confidence motion against Legislative Council Chairman.

The work towards strengthening the party will begin from Sankranti (Jan 14), Kumaraswamy said adding "it will be towards bringing JD(S) government, Kannadiga's government to power in 2023."

Noting that the party organisation work has taken a beating because of coronavirus, Kumaraswamy said all its wings would be dissolved and reconstituted though the respective chiefs would be retained.

After discussing with Deve Gowda and other senior leaders, a core committee consisting of 8-10 leaders will be constituted before January 14 to take decisions on the party affairs, he said.

A "War Room" will be set up at headquarters.

"I'm ready to work with you under a new system for 20 hours a day. It's not difficult to win 30-35 or 40 seats...let's not depend on anyone to be in power. Let's form the government independently on our own strength," he added.

Stressing the need to take up membership drive in a big way, Kumaraswamy also asked leaders not to speak against the party and its affairs on the streets.

"Speak at party forums, the doors are open," he added.

Comments

