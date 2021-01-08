Radhika Kumaraswamy to appear before CCB on Friday for questioning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Kannada film actor Radhika Kumaraswamy clarified her contact with conman Yuvaraj Swamy, CCB sleuths on Thursday issued her summons to again appear for questioning. She has been asked to appear before the police on Friday.

During investigation, the CCB had found that 52-year-old Swamy was operating around 47 accounts, to one of which he had transferred Rs 15 lakh. On Wednesday, CCB had questioned Raviraj, brother of Radhika, for his alleged financial links to Swamy, and later Radhika spoke to the media and claimed that the money was part of the remuneration she received to act in an upcoming movie.

However, such a big amount being paid to the actor, with no agreement raised some questions. Hence, the CCB summoned her to record her statement. Swamy, who claims to be an astrologer and vaastu expert, has links with Kannada film personalities and senior politicians. He was arrested by the CCB on December 16. He had falsely claimed that he is very close to Central ministers and also promised that he could get any kind of government work done.