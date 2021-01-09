Can’t remove Kannada flag, says Savadi 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at leaders of pro-Maharashtra groups who are demanding that the government remove a Kannada flag hoisted by Kannada groups recently on the premises of Belagavi City Corporation,

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday said, “Those demanding the removal of the flag should go to Maharashtra and make such demands. We have all the right to hoist the Kannada flag in the land that belongs to Karnataka. There is absolutely nothing wrong in flying the Kannada flag in Belagavi.”

Savadi slammed the leaders of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti for creating problems and warned that action would be taken against those trying to create trouble.