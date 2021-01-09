STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine: Trials done, officials set for D-Day

The second dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine was held in 263 centres across the state on Friday, as part of a countrywide exercise.

Published: 09th January 2021

People with appointments await their turn at Victoria Hospital, in Bengaluru on Friday. The second dry run for the vaccination was conducted in 263 places across the state | meghana sastry

By Team TNIE
Express News Service

The second dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine was held in 263 centres across the state on Friday, as part of a countrywide exercise. While the Centre has not yet fixed the date for the vaccine rollout, Karnataka has got its cold chain system up and running, with infrastructure and staff to vaccinate people. 

Mock drill without a hitch
In Chikkamagaluru, the trial was held at six centres: District hospital in Mudigere, Ajjampura, Hulikere, Kadur, and Holy Cross. Chikkamagaluru Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said that 10,000 health staffers, including Asha workers, registered for the vaccine. They will receive details of time and venue of the shot on their mobiles.

Private hospitals Subbaiah Medical College and Hospital and Sarji Hospital were part of the dry run in Shivamogga district, besides government hospitals in Bhadravathi, Sagar, Thirthahalli and Sorab, community health centre in Holalur, PHC in Agumbe, and urban health centre in Tunga Nagar in Shivamogga. The vaccine would be administered to 22,300 health staff in the first phase.

A mock drill was held in six centres in Davanagere district -- Chigateri District Hospital, General Hospital, Honnali, CHC in Santhebennur, UHC in Basha Nagar, PHC in Kondajji, Harihar and SSIMS in Davanagere. As many as 17,500 people will be vaccinated in the first phase. 

Pvt hospitals part of trial
Mysuru: Authorities carried out the dry run in eight locations -- PHCs in Kumbarakoppal, Kadakola, CHC at Muguru, maternity hospital at Nanjangud, district hospital in Metagalli and KR Hospital and at JSS and Apollo BGS Hospitals.

DC Rohini Sindhuri inspected the dry runs at the two private hospitals. She said 33,009 workers registered to get the shot -- 162 facilities including government hospitals, UHCs, PHCs, CHCs, and 28 private hospitals will administer the vaccine.

The dry run was held in Chamarajanagar District Hospital, JSS Hospital, Gundlupet Taluk hospital and PHC at Rampura. In Mandya, DC Venkatesh inspected the dry run exercise at Mandya Institute of Medical Science.

Six health centres in Kodagu district -- PHC in Kakotuparambu, Kushalnagar Community Hospital, Somwarpet Community Hospital, Virajpet Dental College and Madikeri PHC -- carried out the dry run. DC Annies K Joy monitored the dry run in Madikeri District Hospital and 6,344 health workers were first in line for the vaccine. 

No problems, say officials
Kalaburagi: The exercise was held at MR Medical College, UHC in Shivajinagar in Kalaburagi, Sedam Taluk Hospital, Ratkal and Hebbal Rural PHCs. DHO Dr Rajashekar Male said 25 beneficiaries got the jab in each vaccination centre. The dry run was successful in all six places and officials did not face any problem. Dry runs were also held in Raichur, Yadgir and Bidar districts.

The mock drill was held in 14 places in Bagalkot and Vijayapura. Health officials sent text messages to 25 beneficiaries chosen from the health department, informing them of the time and venue of the shot. Bagalkot DHO Dr Ananth Desai said, “We kickstarted the dry run at seven health facilities in four taluks around 10am, and it went off smoothly. The public was not involved.”

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said that health workers were trained the previous day. “We administered dummy shots to all participants,” he said. The drive was held in Bagalkot, Badami, Hungund and Ilkal taluks of Bagalkot and Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura and Nidagundi taluks of Vijayapura.

Getting the jab

  • Screening 
  • Participants quizzed regarding symptoms / general health  
  • Registration with valid ID card, verified and OTP generated 
  • Participants sent to vaccine administration area  
  • Vaccine administered 
  • Participants sent to the observation area for 30 minutes
  • Participants briefed about second dose to be given 28 days later
