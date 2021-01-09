STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt planning to bring back Yeshasvini health insurance scheme to benefit farmers, poor

Clarifying that there is no dearth of funds, Co-operation Minister Somashekar said the department is ready to release Rs 400 crore for the Yeshasvini health scheme to benefit the deserving poor

Published: 09th January 2021

ST Somashekar

ST Somashekar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid demands to reintroduce the Yeshasvini health insurance scheme, the Karnataka government is planning to delink health insurance from the Arogya Karnataka scheme under the health department and execute the programme through the co-operation department.

The previous Congress government had merged the Yeshasvini programme under the co-operation department with the health department introducing the Arogya Karnataka scheme to expand universal health coverage to all residents in the state. However, the scheme did not take off, hitting the rural population and farmers who could not avail free healthcare under the Yeshasvini scheme.

Co-operation Minister S T Somashekar said that he along with MP Shobha Karandalaje had called on the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for the reintroduction of the Yeshasvini scheme during the previous year. However, it could not happen due to technical issues and legal tangles over policy matters.

He said they have held talks with the health department and will have a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar to get the legal issues resolved and reintroduce Yeshasvini from the next financial year.

Clarifying that there is no dearth of funds, he said the co-operation department is ready to release Rs 400 crore for the Yeshasvini health scheme to benefit the deserving poor.

