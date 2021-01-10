STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

11 TN fishermen rescued by Coast Guard after boat catches fire 

After receiving the message, MRCC Mumbai immediately swung into action and diverted two offshore patrol vessels namely Sachet and Sujeet patrolling in area for immediate assistance.

Published: 10th January 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

TN fishermen rescued by coast guard after boat catches fire

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Indian Coast Guard rescued fishermen from Tamilnadu 140 miles west off New Mangalore Port after their fishing boat wad caught on fire on Sunday. 

A message was received by MRCC from Prof Antony Raj stating that Tamilnadu fishing boat had a massive fire due to cylinder burst onboard IND – TN-15 -MM-5297 named IFB AVKM. Apparently, the fishing boat had 11 fishermen crew onboard.  MRCC Mumbai immediately swung into action and diverted two offshore patrol vessels namely Sachet and Sujeet patrolling in area for immediate assistance. In addition, ISN was also activated to seek assistance from passing by merchant ships to which two merchant ships responded. However, the ICG with State of Art ship proceeded to datum with maximum speed within 3 hours from the time the message was received. 

Indian Coast Guard, aircraft CG Dornier patrolling in the Arabian Seas in the wee hours of Sunday was diverted to vector the distressed fishing boat. Later CG Dornier spotted the fishing boat in approximate position 140 nautical miles West off new Mangaluru port. A two-way communication was established on VHF Channel with fishermen to ascertain the casualty status and be of moral support to the Fishermen. 

ICGS Sachet and Sujeet reached the datum and immediately assessed the casualty and evacuated the severely injured and administered medical management. Braving the high seas, the ship headed to new Mangaluru port for further specialised hospital management in respect of the casualty. Coast Guard Karnataka, without wasting much of time had liaised with NMPT for berthing assistance and government Hospital Wenlock for specialised medical care. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp