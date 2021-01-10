STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After Savadi’s SUV fills free fuel, notice slapped on KSRTC staffer

Soon after the news went viral on Saturday, Savadi ordered action against a corporation employee for refilling the SUV, while letting the vehicle driver go scot-free.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of the video showing the DyCM’s SUV being refuelled at the KSRTC bus depot in Belagavi | Express

A screengrab of the video showing the DyCM’s SUV being refuelled at the KSRTC bus depot in Belagavi | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi’s private SUV getting its tanks filled at the KSRTC bus depot fuel station here has triggered a controversy at a time when State Road Transport Corporations are facing a severe finance crunch. Soon after the news went viral on Saturday, Savadi ordered action against a corporation employee for refilling the SUV, while letting the vehicle driver go scot-free.

As per Savadi’s instructions, the KSRTC depot manager at Belagavi issued a show-cause notice to junior assistant B N Kishor for the incident that put the minister in a spot. On Friday, the SUV (KA 03, NF 8989) was filled with 44 litres of diesel. When the video went viral, the DCM hastily decided to take action against the corporation employee, questioning him as to why the department should not initiate disciplinary action against him for refilling a private vehicle.  

Divisional Commissioner of NWKRTC, Belagavi, M R Munji told mediapersons, “We have already served the show-cause notice to the concerned staff. The employee committed the mistake of refilling the minister’s car without checking its registration number. The incident occurred when the minister was at the depot for the inauguration of various works implemented by KSRTC.”

The vehicles belonging to transport corporations have “F” series of registration numbers and get fuel free of cost at corporations’ depots. The Belagavi depot employee might have mistaken minister’s SUV to be one such vehicle and filled fuel, Munji justified. On Saturday, the SUV driver paid Rs 3,542 towards 44 litres of fuel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp