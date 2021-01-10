STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conman duped retd judge of Rs 8.8 crore

Yuvaraj Swamy promised her post of governor; middleman took Rs 2.75 crore from him, says CCB.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:18 AM

CCB sleuths grilled Yuvaraj Swamy in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths probing the case involving conman Yuvaraj Swamy have learned that he has taken Rs 8.8 crore from a retired judge, allegedly promising her the post of a governor. Meanwhile, several photos of Swamy along with some BJP leaders like V Somanna and Deputy CM Laxman Savadi and others went viral on social media. At the time of his arrest, the police had seized from him several photos taken with central ministers.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, H M Nagaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police from the CCB who is an investigating officer, said the retired judge had approached Wilson Garden police to file a case on December 21 and an FIR was registered. The case has been transferred to the CCB and the complainant has alleged that Swamy has taken Rs 8.8 crore from her and had promised that he will help her get the governor’s post  as he has good contacts with the central government.

The woman had believed Swamy and paid money on a few occasions. She has also made a statement before the CCB. It has also been found that a retired police officer from Mangaluru went with Swamy to Delhi three times to meet central ministers to lobby for a post. It is said that the retired officer who had introduced the woman judge to Swamy, had allegedly taken Rs 2.75 crore from the latter. The police are yet to interrogate  the retired officer.

A few months ago, Savadi was invited to Swamy’s house and honoured with a garland. The photo went viral on Friday. Savadi also admitted that he had been in contact with Swamy for several years. Speaking to TNSE, V Somanna said that a few days ago Swamy met him at Nammura Thindi hotel in Vijayanagar and requested him to visit his house.

“Since I am a politician, I went to his house and stayed there a few minutes. I never knew that he was approaching people for money. I was  shocked when I saw the news linking my name with him. I even checked to see if he had misused my name.”

Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, a resident of Nagarabhavi, who claims to be an astrologer and vaastu expert, allegedly has links with many Kannada film actors and senior politicians. He was arrested by the CCB on December 16. He had falsely claimed that he was very close to central ministers and taken Rs 10 crore from the complainant, promising that he would get an MP seat after discussing with the BJP bosses.

