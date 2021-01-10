'Good news' on cabinet rejig soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa after meeting top BJP leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who made a surprise visit to the national capital on Sunday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and discussed state politics including cabinet expansion and finalisation of candidates for the upcoming bypolls for two assembly and one parliamentary seats.

Emerging from the meeting, the CM was optimistic about getting the final nod from the central BJP leadership for the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state. “On the cabinet expansion, there was a detailed discussion. You will get good news soon,” Yediyurappa told reporters. The chief minister stressed that this was the last meeting on the issue of cabinet expansion with the BJP top brass. “A 101 per cent, this is the last meeting. They are going to clear the names as soon as possible,” he maintained.

Stating that the central leadership has assured its full support, Yediyurappa said, “I am happy with the discussion...we will wait for their instructions.” Yediyurappa also said he was told to send the names of the candidates for bypolls at the earliest for clearance and added that the leadership has asked him to ensure the party’s victory in all three seats. Final names of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls will be cleared as early as possible because there was “positive, fruitful and satisfactory discussion,” he noted.

Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, was also present in an hour-long meeting held at Shah’s residence in Delhi. Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the CM said, “In Karnataka, the situation is under control. We are taking all precautions.” The CM returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night. The cabinet expansion has been long anticipated, but could not take place, making ministerial aspirants uneasy and apprehensive.

Names for bypolls to be cleared soon: CM

Stat ing that the central leadership has assured its full support, Yediyurappa said, “I am happy with the discussion...we will wait for their instructions.” Yediyurappa also said he was told to send the names of the candidates for bypolls at the earliest for clearance and added that the leadership has asked him to ensure the party’s victory in all three seats. Final names of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls will be cleared as early as possible because there was “positive, fruitful and satisfactory discussion”, he noted.

Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, was also present in an hourlong meeting held at Shah’s residence in Delhi. Bypolls are scheduled for Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

While Maski fell vacant due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil in 2019, the bypolls to Basavakalyan and Belagavi seats have been necessitated due to the deaths of their representatives B Narayan Rao and Suresh Angadi, respectively, due to Covid. Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the CM said, “In Karnataka, the situation is under control. We are taking all precautions.” The CM returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night.