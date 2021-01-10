STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Good news' on cabinet rejig soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa after meeting top BJP leaders

Yediyurappa evaded queries on whether he would be able to complete his tenure, as there has been speculation about a possible leadership change in the state following murmurs of discontent.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who made a surprise visit to the national capital on Sunday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and discussed state politics including cabinet expansion and finalisation of candidates for the upcoming bypolls for two assembly and one parliamentary seats.

Emerging from the meeting, the CM was optimistic about getting the final nod from the central BJP leadership for the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state. “On the cabinet expansion, there was a detailed discussion. You will get good news soon,”  Yediyurappa told reporters. The chief minister stressed that this was the last meeting on the issue of cabinet expansion with the BJP top brass. “A 101 per cent, this is the last meeting. They are going to clear the names as soon as possible,” he maintained.

Stating that the central leadership has assured its full support, Yediyurappa said, “I am happy with the discussion...we will wait for their instructions.” Yediyurappa also said he was told to send the names of the candidates for bypolls at the earliest for clearance and added that the leadership has asked him to ensure the party’s victory in all three seats. Final names of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls will be cleared as early as possible because there was “positive, fruitful and satisfactory discussion,” he noted.

Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, was also present in an hour-long meeting held at Shah’s residence in Delhi. Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the CM said, “In Karnataka, the situation is under control. We are taking all precautions.” The CM returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night. The cabinet expansion has been long anticipated, but could not take place, making ministerial aspirants uneasy and apprehensive.

Names for bypolls to be cleared soon: CM

Stat ing that the central leadership has assured its full support, Yediyurappa said, “I am happy with the discussion...we will wait for their instructions.” Yediyurappa also said he was told to send the names of the candidates for bypolls at the earliest for clearance and added that the leadership has asked him to ensure the party’s victory in all three seats. Final names of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls will be cleared as early as possible because there was “positive, fruitful and satisfactory discussion”, he noted.

Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, was also present in an hourlong meeting held at Shah’s residence in Delhi. Bypolls are scheduled for Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

While Maski fell vacant due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil in 2019, the bypolls to Basavakalyan and Belagavi seats have been necessitated due to the deaths of their representatives B Narayan Rao and Suresh Angadi, respectively, due to Covid. Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the CM said, “In Karnataka, the situation is under control. We are taking all precautions.” The CM returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa JP Nadda Amit Shah Karnataka cabinet expansion Karnataka cabinet shuffle JP
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp