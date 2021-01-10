STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Koppal toy cluster will start Ops by year-end, says CM Yediyurappa

“The State Government has already acquired 272 acres of land for the cluster in and around Talbal village.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lays the foundation stone for the toy cluster at Talbal village in Koppal district on Saturday | Express

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lays the foundation stone for the toy cluster at Talbal village in Koppal district on Saturday | Express

By Shreepad Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the country’s first-ever toy cluster at Talbal village in the district on Saturday, with the expectation that some of the units at the cluster would start functioning by the year-end.

“The State Government has already acquired 272 acres of land for the cluster in and around Talbal village. The Special Economic Zone is expected to achieve progress in the next couple of years, and we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the cluster,” Yediyurappa said.

The cluster is expected to attract big investments and generate employment to a large number of people in the region. “I will ensure that a few units will start operations by the end of this year,” he added.
“At present, the volume of toy manufacturing business in the country is around Rs 1,200 crore. It is expected to go up to Rs 2,300 crore once this state-of-the-art toy cluster starts operating fully,” he said.

The ongoing Gadag-Wadi rail line project too will help the toy cluster and improve the economy in the area, he said.

Mobile testing van for RSKs
Yediyurappa also flagged off mobile vans to each of 20 Raita Sampark Kendras (RSKs) under ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ scheme of the Agriculture Department in Koppal district. The vans will help farmers with soil and water testing.  He also distributed the agriculture department’s ‘Swabhimani Raita’ identity cards to a few farmers. The ID cards contain relevant records of agriculture fields of respective farmers.
Koppal District in-charge minister, who is also agriculture minister, B C Patil, MP Sanganna Karadi, MLA Halappa Achar, former ministers R V Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayareddy and others were present.

Cong men irk CM
Former minister R V Deshpande found it difficult to speak as he had a throat ache. But another former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy objected to Deshpande’s speech, even as the CM was visibly embarrassed. As chaos prevailed, some shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans in support of Deshpande, while Rayareddy’s followers too countered them with their own sloganeering. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp