STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah demands nationwide ban on cow slaughter, import and export of cattle products

"I demand a total ban on the slaughter of cattle across India.Why have Kerala, Goa and North East been exempted?" the Congress stalwart asked during an interaction with reporters.

Published: 11th January 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday demanded a blanket ban on cow slaughter across India and prohibition of import and export of beef.

In a veiled attack on the BJP government in Karnataka, which recently promulgated an ordinance banning cow slaughter in the state, Siddaramaiah said it was raising emotional issues without considering the impact of such laws on the state economy.

"I demand a total ban on the slaughter of cattle across India.Why have Kerala, Goa and North East been exempted?" the Congress stalwart asked during an interaction with reporters here.

He also demanded that import and export of beef be banned.

"Ban beef import too. They say that beef coming from foreign countries can be eaten. Isn't the cow in foreign land Go Mata? Beef coming from Australia, New Zealand is not your Go Mata?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

His third demand was to prohibit leather export.

"Ban leather export. Ban export and import related to animal products. Make it a national policy," the former chief minister said and alleged that most of the leather exporters were from the BJP, who are now trying to hoodwink people.

He expressed concern over the impact of such bans on the leather industry.

Describing the BJP as 'fascist', Siddaramaiah said the ruling party raised emotional issues without explaining the impact of such policies on the economy.

"They (BJP leaders) simply talk of worshipping Go Mata (Mother Cow). How many times do they worship Go Mata at home?" he asked.

According to Siddaramaiah, the cattle becomes a financial burden on the cowherds after 10 years when they grow old and become non-productive.

On the Centre's new farm laws, he said the party would take the fight to the streets and also carry out a 'Jail Bharo' movement.

On the occasion, he also released a booklet titled 'Aidu Qaede, Asankhyat Sullugalu' (Five Laws, Myriad Lies) explaining the drawbacks of the farm laws introduced by the Union government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cow slaughter beef export
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp