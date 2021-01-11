Three sand boas rescued by police in Karnataka's Davangere

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: District police in a joint operation with the forest department on Sunday rescued three sand boas that were illegally traded in the district.

On a tip-off, the district police resuced three sand boas when they were illegally traded and trapped the team of five people who were involved in trading these wild snakes.

Police inspector BV Girish and team HS Chandrashekhar, assistant range officers Barkhat Ali MB and team caught Ganesh (28) from Obenahalli village of Challakere, Abhilash (21) ITI student Nalluru village

Channagiri, Nagaraj (34) Angura village Hoovinahadagali of Ballari district, Muthappa (27) from Angura village Hoovinahadagali taluk and Prajwal (31) Ganadakatte village of Channagiri taluk and rescued three

sand Boa's.

The police in guise of illegal wild life traders went to the spot and caught the accused red handedly with the snakes. The accused have been handed over to the forest department for further action. Each sand boa is worth lakhs of rupees in international market and is used in fashion industry, black magic and making certain medicines.