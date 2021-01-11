STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three sand boas rescued by police in Karnataka's Davangere

On a tip-off, the district police resuced three sand boas when they were illegally traded and trapped the team of five people who were involved in trading these wild snakes.

Published: 11th January 2021 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 12:55 AM

Sand boa

Three sand boa rescued in Karnataka. (Photo | Express)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: District police in a joint operation with the forest department on Sunday rescued three sand boas that were illegally traded in the district.

Police inspector BV Girish and team HS Chandrashekhar, assistant range officers Barkhat Ali MB and team caught Ganesh (28) from Obenahalli village of Challakere, Abhilash (21) ITI student Nalluru village
Channagiri, Nagaraj (34) Angura village Hoovinahadagali of Ballari district, Muthappa (27) from Angura village Hoovinahadagali taluk and Prajwal (31) Ganadakatte village of Channagiri taluk and rescued three
sand Boa's.

The police in guise of illegal wild life traders went to the spot and caught the accused red handedly with the snakes. The accused have been handed over to the forest department for further action. Each sand boa is worth lakhs of rupees in international market and is used in fashion industry, black magic and making certain medicines.

