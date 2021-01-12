Another FIR against Siddaramaiah for remark against Kodavas

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A new FIR has been filed against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu. Earlier, the President of Western Ghats Task Force Ravi Kushalappa had lodged an FIR against him in Madikeri police station for his derogatory comment against the Kodava community. Now, a new FIR has been lodged by former ZP member Kanthi Satish at Virajpet police station.

Siddaramaiah, in a tweet and at a public function, claimed that Kodavas are ‘beef eaters’ and this has hurt the sentiments of the community, following which Satish filed a complaint. Both the FIRs have been forwarded to Ashokapuram police station in Mysuru. Since the complainant stated that Siddaramaiah made the statement at a function in Mysuru, the FIR has been transferred to Mysuru police station. “We do not want an apology from Siddaramaiah. We will battle this out legally,” Satish said.