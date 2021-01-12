BSY invites Tatas to invest, holds talks with honchos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, making a pitch to bring in more private sector investments into the state, is looking towards the Tata Group. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is himself leading this bid from the front, held an e-meeting with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and other senior executives of the Tata Group. Inviting the Tatas to invest, Yediyurappa acknowledged Karnataka’s association with the group for decades.

Representing the Tata Group were senior executives Banmali Agrawala, President, Infrastructure Defence & Aerospace and Global Corporate Affairs, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd; Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd; NG Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Tata Consultancy Services; PB Balaji, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors and Tanmoy Chakrabarty, Group Government Affairs Officer, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd.

Additional Chief Secretary, commerce and industries, Gaurav Gupta said, “We are seeking to understand which sector they would be interested in investing in Karnataka.” A bureaucrat on the CM’s team said, “We discussed electric vehicles, R&D centres, electronics, hotels, medtech, biotech and health, and are looking at their areas of expansion.’’