Karnataka HC issues notice to state over petition questioning ordinance banning cow slaughter

The petitioner contended that the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance is in violation of the right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution

Published: 12th January 2021 03:38 PM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a public interest litigation questioning the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance 2021.

After hearing the petition filed by Mohammed Arif Jameel, a resident of Pillanna Garden in the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the notice.

It was contended by the petitioner that the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance are in violation of the right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and in violation of the right to carry on trade or business and amount to an infringement of the fundamental right guaranteed by Article 19(g) of the Constitution.

The petitioner also contended that an absolute ban on slaughtering animals in the country directly affected the employment of butchers and their trade and deprived citizens of having the food of their choice.

