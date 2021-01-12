STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mystery surrounds death of Karnataka man in Kuwait, family demands probe

Family members have alleged that his bed was found with blood strains but the Kuwait police claimed that he killed himself by jumping into the sea where his body was found

Published: 12th January 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Hasam Fareed Sab, a youth from Sagar in Shivamogga district, has died under mysterious circumstances in Kuwait. The kin of the deceased and the Shivamogga Peace Organisation have urged the Centre to prevail upon Kuwait to conduct a probe into the death of Fareed.

Family members have alleged that his bed was found with blood strains but the Kuwait police claimed that he killed himself by jumping into the sea where his body was found.
 
Shakeel Ahmed, a relative of Fareed, told reporters here on Tuesday that Fareed was working for a food delivery company in Kuwait for the last 20 months. On December 27, the family members of Fareed tried to contact him via phone. His colleague who worked for the same company told Fareed's family that he had died by suicide. Immediately, the family members called their friends staying in Kuwait and informed them. When they visited the room where Fareed was staying, they reportedly found his bed covered with blood stains.

"Hence, our family is suspecting that Fareed has been murdered and he had not committed suicide," he said.

Ahmed said that they have informed and requested the Shivamogga deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of Sagar on December 29 to forward their complaints to the Centre. A memorandum was submitted to both DC and AC of Sagar along with the Secretary of Law and Order at Vidhana Soudha to forward the memorandum to the Centre, urging the government to prevail upon Kuwait to probe the death of Fareed. The family alleged that the government has failed to do the needful.

Riyaz Ahmed, president of the forum, said that the family has been clueless about the death of Fareed for the last two weeks. The state government and CM need to respond to the family's request and provide justice to them, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar said that the memorandum submitted by the family of Fareed has been sent to the ministry of home affairs. The government will take further action in this regard, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Shivamogga Kuwait
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp