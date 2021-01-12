Mystery surrounds death of Karnataka man in Kuwait, family demands probe

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Hasam Fareed Sab, a youth from Sagar in Shivamogga district, has died under mysterious circumstances in Kuwait. The kin of the deceased and the Shivamogga Peace Organisation have urged the Centre to prevail upon Kuwait to conduct a probe into the death of Fareed.

Family members have alleged that his bed was found with blood strains but the Kuwait police claimed that he killed himself by jumping into the sea where his body was found.



Shakeel Ahmed, a relative of Fareed, told reporters here on Tuesday that Fareed was working for a food delivery company in Kuwait for the last 20 months. On December 27, the family members of Fareed tried to contact him via phone. His colleague who worked for the same company told Fareed's family that he had died by suicide. Immediately, the family members called their friends staying in Kuwait and informed them. When they visited the room where Fareed was staying, they reportedly found his bed covered with blood stains.

"Hence, our family is suspecting that Fareed has been murdered and he had not committed suicide," he said.

Ahmed said that they have informed and requested the Shivamogga deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of Sagar on December 29 to forward their complaints to the Centre. A memorandum was submitted to both DC and AC of Sagar along with the Secretary of Law and Order at Vidhana Soudha to forward the memorandum to the Centre, urging the government to prevail upon Kuwait to probe the death of Fareed. The family alleged that the government has failed to do the needful.

Riyaz Ahmed, president of the forum, said that the family has been clueless about the death of Fareed for the last two weeks. The state government and CM need to respond to the family's request and provide justice to them, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar said that the memorandum submitted by the family of Fareed has been sent to the ministry of home affairs. The government will take further action in this regard, he said.