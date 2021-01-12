STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team BSY: Munirathna, Shankar, MTB to make it in Cabinet

Sources said it will most likely be held after 4pm on January 13, and they expect to get more clarity on the names on Tuesday. 

Published: 12th January 2021 06:23 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo| ANI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the party central leadership greenlighted the induction of seven ministers into his cabinet, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders are working on striking a fine balance between newcomers and loyalists, and seeking to take other leaders into confidence. While three newcomers -- N Munirathna, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar -- are set to make it to the ministry, names of senior leaders are being considered for the four other berths.

On Monday, Yediyurappa said the new ministers will take oath on January 13 or 14, and BJP National President JP Nadda and general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh will be invited for the ceremony. Sources said it will most likely be held after 4pm on January 13, and they expect to get more clarity on the names on Tuesday. 

It was, however, not clear if Yediyurappa will go in for cabinet expansion or reshuffle. “Let’s see, you will get to know,” he said. Currently, the cabinet has 27 ministers, including the Chief Minister, and seven berths are vacant. 

Limbavali on the shortlist

Sourc es indicated that if Yediyurappa inducts seven ministers, he may drop one or two ministers to keep a few slots open, with the Maski bypolls coming up. While campaigning for the bypolls, the CM had promised that Munirathna and Nagaraj would be made ministers, and also assured berths for Shankar, CP Yogeshwar and Umesh Katti. However, there is opposition from some sections on inducting Yogeshwar, sources said. MLC AH Vishwanath is not being considered. Sources said that Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Halappa Achar, Raju Gowda and Poornima Srinivas are also on the shortlist.

“While the CM is keen on Achar and Gowda, the high command is recommending Katti and Limbavali,’’ sources said. Meanwhile, there was a buzz about Excise Minister H Nagesh and Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle being dropped. Nagesh told TNIE the CM had promised not to drop him.

Jolle said she is ready to do any task assigned to her. A senior minister said a woman legislator is likely to get a look-in. Sources said that by giving the go-ahead for ministry expansion, the high command has sent a message to his detractors, but the exercise will be a challenge.

