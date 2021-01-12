STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working on pro-farmer budget, says CM 

‘Financial position not good due to Covid, but will do my best’; confirms new ministers will take oath tomorrow

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Seeking to send a strong message to his detractors, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would present a pro-farmer budget, and that his government would do its best to protect farmers’ interests.He said the government is doing a tightrope walk following the Covid-19 pandemic and a crunch in the mobilisation of resources. “I have started pre-budget meetings and taken note of the requirements of various departments,” he said.

Asked about the financial position of the government, compared to the six budgets he had presented in the past, Yediyurappa said the position is not so sound due to Covid. However, I will try to do my best for the farming community in the budget, he added.

Yediyurappa said the cabinet expansion will be held on the evening of January 13, and that the party high command had given him the green signal to induct seven ministers. Asked if it would be a cabinet expansion or reshuffle, he said, “You wait and watch.”

On Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s claim that it is certain Yediyurappa will be changed any moment, the Chief Minister shot back, “You can discuss and fix the time for it.”Later, inaugurating the low-key JSS jathra festivities at Suttur Mutt, Yediyurappa lauded the contribution of the JSS mutt and reiterated his government’s support for mutts serving the needy, rural population and imparting education.

Congress has no good leaders, says Kateel
Mysuru: BJP leaders, including CM B S Yediyurappa, slammed the Congress during the party’s Janasevak convention in Mysuru on Monday. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the Congress did not have to good leadership and that D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were competing with each other. “Congress is facing three curses -- First, it ruled the country in the name of Gandhi but did not follow or implement his philosophy. Second, it made use of Dr B R Ambedkar’s photo but did not pay the respect he deserved.

Third, the party used a pair of bullocks carrying a yoke as its symbol but indirectly supported cow slaughter. All these things have now turned into a curse,” he said. Yediyurappa took a jibe at Congress leader Siddaramaiah: “I don’t want to comment about leaders whose biggest achievement has been eating beef.”

