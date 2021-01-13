CBI questions DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on

Tuesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers in Bengaluru for questioning in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Sources said he was questioned for over two hours.

Shivakumar appeared before the CBI officials at the agency’s office in Bengaluru around 12 noon and left the office at around 2.30 pm, sources said. He was summoned by the agency to provide details in the DA case and he is said to have given them the details.

This is the second time he has been questioned in this case. In November 2020, the agency officials had questioned him for over an hour at its office.

The CBI had conducted raids at 14 locations — nine in Karnataka, fourin Delhi and one in Mumbai — which were allegedly linked to Shivakumar and his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh — and had allegedly recovered around Rs 57 lakh cash during the searches. The Congress leader, however, had contested the agency’s claim on the amount recovered from his residence.

After the raids, senior Congress leaders had accused the central government of misusing the central agencies to target political opponents, and called it vendetta politics against Shivakumar.

The BJP, however, had rubbished the charge stating that the agency was only doing its work.Shivakumar is facing a slew of cases by the Income Tax Department and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with disproportionate assets.