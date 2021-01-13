STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka cabinet expansion: Vishwanath slams Yediyurappa, calls him 'ungrateful'

The veteran politician came down hard on Yediyurappa stating that the CM has forgotten the sacrifice made by the 17 MLAs.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:05 PM

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Disappointed after being left out of cabinet expansion, MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday burst out his frustration against CM BS Yediyurappa and called him "ungrateful".

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, the veteran politician came down hard on Yediyurappa stating that the CM has forgotten the sacrifice made by the 17 MLAs.

“Yediyurappa has failed to keep up his promise and acknowledge their sacrifice made to make him the CM. It was my decision to resign from the post of JD(S) state president and that made others to quit the party and extend their support to Yediyurappa,” he said.

ALSO READ | Seven new ministers take oath in Karnataka, size of Cabinet swells to 33

He later took strong objection to the inclusion of CP Yogeshwar in the cabinet and said he has succumbed to ‘blackmail’ made by Yogeshwar which would explode soon.

Accusing Yogeshwar of fraud, Vishwanath said, “Yogeshwar is accused of indulging in anti-party activities and made me lose the by-poll in Hunsur.”

Why was Rajarashwarinagar MLA Munirathna kept out of the cabinet and why Nagesh, a Dalit MLA, was asked to resign to make way for others? Vishwanath asked, and alleged that Yogeshwar had blackmailed Yediyurappa to make it into the cabinet.

Vishwanath also criticized the CM for not maintaining caste equations while expanding his cabinet. “Thirteen ministers are from Veerashaiva community and 11  are from Vokkaligas who have taken a lion’s share in the cabinet. The ministry must have people from all communities,” he said. 

