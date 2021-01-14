Karnataka Cabinet: H Nagesh dropped to make space

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Excise Minister H Nagesh, independent MLA from Mulbagal in Kolar, was on Wednesday dropped from the ministry to vacate one berth in the cabinet. He will be appointed as Chairman of Ambedkar Development Corporation with the rank and status of a cabinet minister.

According to a note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the evening, Nagesh resigned from the cabinet and requested the CM to appoint him as the chairman of the Ambedkar Development Corporation, and the CM obliged by approving his appointment.

“I am resigning on my own and I will abide by any decision taken by the CM,” Nagesh said after his meeting with the CM and the ministers, during which he was convinced to resign. “I have been assured of a suitable post that is equivalent to that of a minister,” he said.

Muniratna tries to convince CM to change mind

BJP MLA N Muniratna, who won the bypoll from Rajarajeshwari Nagar and was looking for a berth, was miffed with CM B S Yediyurappa on being left out of the cabinet and was at the latter’s residence till late on Tuesday night, and again on Wednesday morning, to make him change his mind. The CM is said to have made attempts to convince central leaders to include Muniratna into the cabinet.