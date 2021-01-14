STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic or not, BJP set to hold rally for Amit Shah, 3 lakh expected

Even as pandemic norms are in place, BJP leaders in Karnataka are going ahead with a massive rally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS/shekhar yadav)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as pandemic norms are in place, BJP leaders in Karnataka are going ahead with a massive rally. As many as three lakh people are expected to gather at the district stadium in Belagavi on January 17 for the party’s Jana Sevak Samavesha which will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah.Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is overseeing arrangements for the event, told The New Indian Express that 85,000 vehicles are expected to bring people to the venue. He met several party leaders at the stadium on Wednesday and discussed measures to make the programme a success. 

Several BJP veterans from across the country are expected to participate.However, with barely any space for parking outside the stadium, the thought of 85,000 vehicles arriving in Belagavi city for the event has a local leader wondering how the police will manage traffic snarls. Meanwhile, noted RTI activist Bheemappa Gadad has questioned the ruling party’s decision to hold such a big rally at a time when Covid norms are in force. 

“The government should ensure that the mega event is cancelled or it should withdraw all Covid rules in force before the event is held in Belagavi,” he said.On the one hand, the government has collected lakhs of rupees in fines from people failing to wear masks, and on the other, it is allowing such huge rallies to be held. 

“There isn’t a single example of government authorities imposing fines on any politician or leader who did not wear a mask,” he said.In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Gadad said that if the government fails to respond on measures initiated for the mega event, he would file a Public Interest Litigation in the Karnataka High Court.

