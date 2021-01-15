STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharwad mishap: Deceased women were school friends, had planned day outing in Goa

The ten friends had left Davanagere on Friday early morning and were heading to Dharwad for breakfast.

Published: 15th January 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 06:20 PM

The picture was clicked when the ill fated team started from Davanagere on Friday early morning (L) and the site of the accident

The picture was clicked when the ill fated team started from Davanagere on Friday early morning (L) and the site of the accident. (Photo| EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

DHARWAD: The families of some medical professionals in Davanagere are under shock and grief after ten school friends including doctors died in a road mishap reported near Dharwad on Friday morning. The death toll is expected to rise as the injured are still in critical condition. 

Out of 11 deceased, 10 were women and most of them were from medical professionals. While four of them were doctors, others were associated in medical colleges and hospitals. The deceased were school friends and had planned a day outing in Goa. They left Davanagere on Friday early morning and they were heading to Dharwad for breakfast.

The Dharwad Rural Police, who registered the case, stated that the sand tipper drove on the next lane in a bid to overtake a vehicle. The tempo, in which the ill fated members were seated, was travelling towards Dharwad and came face to face with the tipper. While eight of them including the driver died on the spot, three others succumbed en route to th hospital.

"We had arranged breakfast for the team members at Brindavan hotel in Dharwad. But we were shocked to know what happened on the highway. The deceased were best friends since school times and were eager to reach and meet us," said a family friend from Dharwad.

The accident was reported near Ittigatti cross located about 8 km from Dharwad city. The injured are being treated at various hospitals in Hubballi and Dharwad. One of the injured, named Asha, is now being shifted to Davanagere for further treatment. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the mishap reported on Friday morning near Dharwad. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Last Selfie Goes Viral

The deceased, who were school friends, had clicked a selfie just before starting from Davanagere and one of the members had shared it on her social media account. The caption for the picture read. "Go Goa with School Buddies".

