Dharwad road mishap: 11 former students of St Paul's Convent lose their lives in accident

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVENGERE: 11 people who died in an accident near Dharwad on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 47 were students of St Paul's Convent, Davangere, who were on the way to Goa to discuss their alumni programme.

Sister Bernie of St Paul's convent condoled the death of their students and said that a prayer was held to remember the departed souls. These people were planning a mega programme as a part of the 75th year celebration of the school, which was supposed to be held this year.

Senior teacher of the school, Manjula, who remembers them, could not be consoled. She said that she especially remembered the services of Dr Veena Prakash, who worked as a well-known gynaecologist at Davangere city.

Recollecting Veena's school days, she said, "Veena was a good sportsperson who actively took part in school activities even after 30 years after she had left. She had also sponsored many events and also interacted with the students of the and motivated them to study well."

Preethi, who is the daughter-in-law of former Jagalur MLA Gurusiddana Gowda and wife of Dr Ravikumar of Aarike Hospital in Davangere city, will be cremated at the farm located at Ucchangidurga of Harapanahalli taluk.

Gurusiddanagowda's grief knew no bounds. "Preethi and her family had just returned from Goa a week earlier. She wanted to join her friends in Goa again as they were planning the 75th year festival. Alas, fate

had a different plan for them," he said. He added that they were previously planning to travel by a car, but as the number of people increased, they opted to take the bus.

Jayamma, nominated corporator of Davangere city corporation and member of alumni association of the St Paul's convent condoled the death and said "All of them were at the peak of their career and were designing a life for their children."

Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case and stated that the sand tipper drove on the next lane in a bid to overtake a vehicle. The tempo, in which the ill fated members were seated, was travelling towards Dharwad and collided head-on with the tipper.