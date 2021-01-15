DKS demands judicial probe into shocking charges levelled by BJP MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into allegations made by BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion on Wednesday and want it headed by a High Court judge. “The CM can induct anyone into his cabinet and we do not have any objection, but the allegations made by the BJP legislators are serious and need to be probed,” said KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday.

Disgruntlement among BJP legislators came out in the open after seven new ministers were inducted into the cabinet on Wednesday. Some MLAs alleged that those who resorted to blackmail by using a CD, were inducted into the cabinet while loyal workers were ignored.

Shivakumar said the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Anti-Corruption Burea, Lokayukta and other agencies should take note of allegations of blackmail and corruption and register a case as those allegations are made by former union and state ministers in the BJP. “Why are the IT, ED, ACB and Lokayukta not taking any action?

They must register a suo moto case and start the probe,” he said. He said that BJP leaders who are discussing about the CD would be aware of its contents. “When I had mentioned about the CD earlier, BJP leaders asked me to provide information, now their own leaders are discussing about it. Let them take action,” he added.