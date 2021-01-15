STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘KRIDC can’t entrust inquiry to Lokayukta: HC

The High Court has held that the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDC) does not have the power to entrust inquiry against its officials to the Lokayukta.

Published: 15th January 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has held that the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDC) does not have the power to entrust inquiry against its officials to the Lokayukta. Allowing a petition questioning the entrusting of inquiry to the Lokayukta, Justice M Nagaprasanna held that entrusting an inquiry into the hands of the anti - corruption watchdog by the managing director of the corporation is an act without jurisdiction, and is not available with the corporation.

The petition was filed by KRIDC executive engineers GB Devaraj, Davanagere; BP Lingaraju, Shivamogga; and Assistant Executive Engineer Ashwathanarayana Swamy, Ballari, who questioned KRIDC’s order dated October 29, 2018, entrusting the departmental inquiry against them into the hands of the Lokayukta, and consequent action of the Additional Registrar of Enquiries-13, Lokayukta, issuing articles of charges dated December 20, 2018, pursuant to the entrustment.

The corporation entrusted the probe to the Lokayukta on a complaint of misconduct over a building construction, following a reference made by the government after receiving a report from the Lokayukta, under Section 12(3) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. On arguments of the Lokayukta’s counsel that it was created to root out graft and the court’s interference will dilute its object, the judge stated that the object with which the Lokayukta is created will have to be executed only in accordance with the law.

“There is no specific rule in the corporation for such entrustment, as the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules are not specifically adopted by the Board of the Corporation, and the finding is rendered only in the absence of such adoption...” the judge said. Justice Prasanna quashed the entrustment of enquiry to the Lokayukta and charges against the petitioners. However, he made it clear that setting aside the order will not preclude the corporation to proceed against the petitioners under the Cadre and Recruitment Rules of the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRIDC Karnataka High court Lokayukta
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp