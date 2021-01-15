Mixed feelings towards COVID vaccine from Ayush doctors in Karnataka

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With only 4 days left for the COVID-19 vaccination drive for health care workers in Karnataka, Ayush practitioners (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) in the state have mixed feelings about it.

An Ayush doctor in Tumkur working for the state Health and Family Welfare department said he is not ready to take the COVID vaccine, but will be forced to as not taking it may land him in trouble with higher ups of the department.

"We do not know what chemical and other contents the COVID vaccine is made of as it has not been disclosed by the companies or the government. Does it have animal or purely plant extracts? Will it have side-effects, owing to chemicals used in it? We do not have answers to these questions," the doctor said, further adding, "Ayurvedic treatment for instance is based on documented information in textbooks, on what ingredients are to be used for a particular disease. Hence, we know their efficacy. With this vaccine, we do not know its efficacy."

He added that if more evidence was available on the vaccine's contents, a more informed decision could be made by them.

A private Ayush doctor in Bengaluru said he would not opt for the COVID vaccine. Ayurveda is based on immunity building, rather than immunization of oneself, he said, adding that he will also not opt for the vaccine owing to inconclusive data from the trials done.

However, an Ayush doctor in Chikkaballapur working in a government health centre said that they too have been part of the health workforce in hospitals, COVID care centres and other places throughout the pandemic.

"We are at as much risk as allopathic doctors and are worried of a second COVID wave. We have seen the worst of COVID cases up close, where patients suffered neurological symptoms, had their lungs collapse and more. I would take the COVID vaccine, to protect myself from the virus. If something were to happen to us due to COVID, there is no one to look after our families," he said, adding that he did have some worry after seeing media reports of lack of efficacy data in vaccine trials and adverse reactions reported abroad.

Health Minister Sudhakar announced that 16 lakh corona warriors including health care workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the mass immunisation programme in the state. Immunity is expected to develop after 45 days after the dose is administered.

