STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farm laws passed without deliberation: Scientists

The signature and fundraising campaign was initiated by a group of IISc students under the organisation, Students with Farmers.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga and Hasiru Sene protesting against Central and state government’s farm laws

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 800 academics, scientists and researchers from various educational institutes have signed a solidarity statement in support of the farmers’ movement against farm laws enacted by the Centre.
The signatories are from various research institutes and universities across the country, including the Indian Institute of Science, IITs, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences.

The signature and fundraising campaign was initiated by a group of IISc students under the organisation, Students with Farmers. They expressed deep concern over the ongoing crisis in the farm sector. “The seasonal nature of farming renders farmers deeply vulnerable to exploitation at the time of harvest. We strongly believe that real reforms are sorely needed to protect livelihoods of millions of farmers who bring food to our plate, despite enormous hardships,” the scientists said in the statement.

“The reforms, touted by the government as historic and sweeping, were passed without much deliberation or discussion in parliamentary committees, unlike other successful acts that often go through a year of deliberation before being passed,” they said. They pointed out that the reforms have been enacted without consulting farmers or farmer organisations, who will be impacted the most by the reforms. 

“Farmers’ organisations across the nation have expressed genuine concerns regarding the reforms and the government has flatly refused to acknowledge these. We are particularly concerned that these reforms render small farmers vulnerable to exploitation by large-scale buyers by creating unregulated markets. Another concern is that even though the protests were peaceful, the government has responded to these with force, high-handedness,” they said. 

They called it a golden opportunity for the government to listen to its people, to protect the right to peaceful and non-violent dissent by farmers, engage in constructive dialogue, and enact genuine reforms to protect small farmers from exploitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws farmers Scientists
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp