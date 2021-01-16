STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 21k crore road infrastructure boost for North Karnataka

The projects include widening of the Hubballi- Dharwad bypass and Belagavi-Raichur highway and bypass road for Naragud and Navalagund towns.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI: In a major impetus for road infrastructure in north Karnataka, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned 13 highway projects running a length of 847 km at the cost of Rs 21,000 crore. The projects include widening of the Hubballi- Dharwad bypass and Belagavi-Raichur highway and bypass road for Naragud and Navalagund towns.

Virtually laying the foundation for the elevated corridor to built over Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, Gadkari said all the project sanctioned will be taken up this year itself and detailed project reports are being prepared. He sought the cooperation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was virtually present in the meeting, for necessary land acquisition, environmental clearances, and utility shifting.

For the socio-economic development of North Karnataka, improving national highway infrastructure is very much important and hence, the ministry has announced 627 km of highways in the past three years. Building highways in the region will not only improve the road network, but also provide better connectivity with neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Telangana, the minister noted. 

Raise soft loan to hasten road works: Gadkari to Yediyurappa

Announcing the bypass for Naragund and Navalgund towns, Gadkari said since Nargund was the birthplace of Jagannathrao Joshi and was his guide and philosopher, it struck an emotional chord with him. As a tribute, he has sanctioned Rs 264 crore for building the bypass on National Highway 218.

Gadkari also appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to raise a soft loan of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for expediting road works sanctioned under the Central Road Fund immediately and assured that the Centre will release accruals of around Rs 435 crore annually. He also said he will try to increase the accruals and that the state can repay the loan from wherever it has raised.

Speaking later, Yediyurappa agreed to the suggestion of the Union minister. Stating the Karnataka is a progressive state and trying hard to take pole position in the nation as far as development is concerned, Gadkari said Bengaluru is beset with traffic congestion and pollution. Hence, he was thinking of another ring road for the state capital to get rid of these problems, he said. A meeting will be held soon in New Delhi with the chief minister to resolve these issues, he added.

Sanctioned projects
Four-lane Hubballi-Dharwad bypass
(30 km)- D1,200 crore
Four-lane Belagavi Ring Road (69 km)-
D2,800 crore (3 packages)
Bypass for Nargund and
Navalgund towns D264 crore
Two-lane Haveri-Sirsi Highway
(80 km) D2,000 crore

