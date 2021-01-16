Rs 9 crore in Bitcoins seized from hacker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch investigating case of hacking committed by notorious hacker Sri Krishna alias Shriki have found that he had allegedly hacked into 17 websites, and the police have accordingly seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore.

Shriki was nabbed on November 18 last year by the police, who were investigating a case related to the import of psychotropic drugs using the dark net. The police had found that he had hacked several websites, including the e-procurement portal of the Karnataka Government. Investigations had revealed that he had also hacked into three bitcoin exchanges, 10 poker websites, and four other platforms, besides exploiting three malware.

“The accused, along with other suspects Sunish Shetty, Prasidh Shetty, Sujay, Hemant Muddappa, and Robin Khandelwal, had hacked several portals including poker gaming sites, and had stolen their data, with an intention to use them to build their own gaming site. Companies, whose sites were hacked, will be informed about the development through Interpol,” they said.

The accused had allegedly hacked bitcoin accounts to steal. “The stolen bitcoins were transferred to Khandelwal and other traders, who credited money to the accused’s bank account, and also paid money through hawala networks. He also used bitcoins to procure drugs through the dark net,” police added.